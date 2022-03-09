Home  >  News

36 out of 112 examinees pass radiologic technologist board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2022 11:33 AM

The Professional Regulation Commission on Wednesday said 36 out of 112 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Cebu and Tacloban this month.

The results of the exam were released in 2 working days after the last day of examination.

Here are the successful examinees.

 1 ABARQUEZ, DIME ANDY BRIONES
 2 ABDULLAH, PIA CARYLLE NIKKI MIRANDA
 3 ACLARO, MISHMAEL JOED NARANJO
 4 APARRE, MA KIMBERLY CENITA
 5 ARANCO, GOLDEN KHELEROSE EZRA MUNDA
 6 ARTICULO, VANISSA GERALDO
 7 BANDIAN, CHRISTIAN REY ADOLFO
 8 BANDOLES, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE ACABAL
 9 BLANCO, CHESTER ALLEN REYNES
 10 BUCABUCA, FE ALBIAR
 11 CASCO, JOLYNA CHALOME SINGAPAN
 12 CORRECHE, MICHELLE SAISES
 13 CULANGO, JHESIKA MEG PADA
 14 CUYAM, MAOREEN JOY ADECER
 15 DUMADAUG, BARBIE JEAN ORTIZ
 16 ELNAR, JESSA MAE CABEBE
 17 EROCIDO, DIVINE GRACE ESTRELLANES
 18 HASSAN, ROHANIE JINANI
 19 HECHANOVA, JONA MAY APUHIN
 20 HUSSIN, YAHYA CORDOVA
 21 JARDINICO, KENNETH VALENZUELA
 22 MAGARO, AILENE BALATERO
 23 MATUGAS, WENDEL NISTAL
 24 MEDEQUISO, ERICKA VIEVE BOISER
 25 MUYA, SARAH LYN SAMRA
 26 OCHEA, JESSA MAE BERNALES
 27 PACHEO, JOSE ROGELIO PEDREGOSA
 28 PADAO, RENEGOLD CHRISTIAN GALANIDO
 29 PASIGNA, JANE SAYSON
 30 PINILI, JESSA MAE BARBA
 31 PIÑERO, JEZZA MAE CUEVAS
 32 RULONA, MARIENEL BOLO
 33 SALOMON, ZYRON MORTEZO
 34 SIMENE, TONIMARI ALCAREZ
 35 TOLANG, ARTRICE PSYCHE BAGAIPO
 36 VILLAMOR, SHIELA MAY MADELOZO

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examination are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.

The performance of schools in the March 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination is as follows: 

Card

On April 8, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. 

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. 

