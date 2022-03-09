The Professional Regulation Commission on Wednesday said 36 out of 112 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Cebu and Tacloban this month.

The results of the exam were released in 2 working days after the last day of examination.

Here are the successful examinees.

1 ABARQUEZ, DIME ANDY BRIONES

2 ABDULLAH, PIA CARYLLE NIKKI MIRANDA

3 ACLARO, MISHMAEL JOED NARANJO

4 APARRE, MA KIMBERLY CENITA

5 ARANCO, GOLDEN KHELEROSE EZRA MUNDA

6 ARTICULO, VANISSA GERALDO

7 BANDIAN, CHRISTIAN REY ADOLFO

8 BANDOLES, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE ACABAL

9 BLANCO, CHESTER ALLEN REYNES

10 BUCABUCA, FE ALBIAR

11 CASCO, JOLYNA CHALOME SINGAPAN

12 CORRECHE, MICHELLE SAISES

13 CULANGO, JHESIKA MEG PADA

14 CUYAM, MAOREEN JOY ADECER

15 DUMADAUG, BARBIE JEAN ORTIZ

16 ELNAR, JESSA MAE CABEBE

17 EROCIDO, DIVINE GRACE ESTRELLANES

18 HASSAN, ROHANIE JINANI

19 HECHANOVA, JONA MAY APUHIN

20 HUSSIN, YAHYA CORDOVA

21 JARDINICO, KENNETH VALENZUELA

22 MAGARO, AILENE BALATERO

23 MATUGAS, WENDEL NISTAL

24 MEDEQUISO, ERICKA VIEVE BOISER

25 MUYA, SARAH LYN SAMRA

26 OCHEA, JESSA MAE BERNALES

27 PACHEO, JOSE ROGELIO PEDREGOSA

28 PADAO, RENEGOLD CHRISTIAN GALANIDO

29 PASIGNA, JANE SAYSON

30 PINILI, JESSA MAE BARBA

31 PIÑERO, JEZZA MAE CUEVAS

32 RULONA, MARIENEL BOLO

33 SALOMON, ZYRON MORTEZO

34 SIMENE, TONIMARI ALCAREZ

35 TOLANG, ARTRICE PSYCHE BAGAIPO

36 VILLAMOR, SHIELA MAY MADELOZO

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examination are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.

The performance of schools in the March 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination is as follows:

Card

On April 8, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.