The Professional Regulation Commission on Wednesday said 36 out of 112 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Cebu and Tacloban this month.
The results of the exam were released in 2 working days after the last day of examination.
Here are the successful examinees.
1 ABARQUEZ, DIME ANDY BRIONES
2 ABDULLAH, PIA CARYLLE NIKKI MIRANDA
3 ACLARO, MISHMAEL JOED NARANJO
4 APARRE, MA KIMBERLY CENITA
5 ARANCO, GOLDEN KHELEROSE EZRA MUNDA
6 ARTICULO, VANISSA GERALDO
7 BANDIAN, CHRISTIAN REY ADOLFO
8 BANDOLES, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE ACABAL
9 BLANCO, CHESTER ALLEN REYNES
10 BUCABUCA, FE ALBIAR
11 CASCO, JOLYNA CHALOME SINGAPAN
12 CORRECHE, MICHELLE SAISES
13 CULANGO, JHESIKA MEG PADA
14 CUYAM, MAOREEN JOY ADECER
15 DUMADAUG, BARBIE JEAN ORTIZ
16 ELNAR, JESSA MAE CABEBE
17 EROCIDO, DIVINE GRACE ESTRELLANES
18 HASSAN, ROHANIE JINANI
19 HECHANOVA, JONA MAY APUHIN
20 HUSSIN, YAHYA CORDOVA
21 JARDINICO, KENNETH VALENZUELA
22 MAGARO, AILENE BALATERO
23 MATUGAS, WENDEL NISTAL
24 MEDEQUISO, ERICKA VIEVE BOISER
25 MUYA, SARAH LYN SAMRA
26 OCHEA, JESSA MAE BERNALES
27 PACHEO, JOSE ROGELIO PEDREGOSA
28 PADAO, RENEGOLD CHRISTIAN GALANIDO
29 PASIGNA, JANE SAYSON
30 PINILI, JESSA MAE BARBA
31 PIÑERO, JEZZA MAE CUEVAS
32 RULONA, MARIENEL BOLO
33 SALOMON, ZYRON MORTEZO
34 SIMENE, TONIMARI ALCAREZ
35 TOLANG, ARTRICE PSYCHE BAGAIPO
36 VILLAMOR, SHIELA MAY MADELOZO
The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examination are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.
The performance of schools in the March 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination is as follows:
Card
On April 8, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.
Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.