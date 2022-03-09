Representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs welcome 22 seafarers out of Ukraine who arrived in Manila on Wednesday. Handout

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday welcomed the arrival from Bucharest, Romania of 29 seafarers who fled conflict-torn Ukraine.

This brought the total number of repatriated Filipino seafarers from Ukraine to 55.

Wednesday's repatriates included 20 crew members of MV Global Aglaia, 2 of MV Joseph Schulte, and 7 of MV Star Helena who exited Ukraine via Moldova with the assistance of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau and the Philippine Embassy in Budapest.

The DFA expected more seafarers to arrive in the country in the next few days through its evacuation and repatriation programs.