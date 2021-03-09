Stranded dolphin rescued, released back to sea in Mandaue City

Courtesy of JP Maunes

CEBU CITY - Authorities on Tuesday rescued a Fraser's dolphin found stranded at the shores of Mandaue City, Cebu.

The dolphin was discovered by fishermen struggling in the shallow waters of Barangay Umapad past 7 a.m. It appeared disoriented and weak, they said.

When it was deemed releasable, members of Bantay Dagat took the animal to the waters off Punta Engaño and released it back to the sea.

The dolphin was observed to have regained its strength after circling around the boat 3 times before swimming away.

Lawyer Edu Ibanez, the city government's spokesperson, said the animal suffered a scratch on its nape.

"It has a scrape on its nape but nonetheless looked healthy when we released it back to the water,” he told ABS-CBN News. -

