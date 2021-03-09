'Quietly vanish into the night,' Palace tells envoy sacked over helper abuse

Former Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was caught on camera physically abusing her Filipina maid.

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday told a former ambassador to "just quietly vanish into the night," as she tried to appeal her removal from government service over her physical abuse of her helper, which was caught on camera.

Former Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro said last week she would ask the Court of Appeals to review her dismissal over "deficiencies" committed by the hearing panel at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Kung makikita ninyo naman po iyong tape, nakita natin lahat ang mga pangyayari. I think, Ambassador Mauro, the best option is just quietly vanish into the night," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Napakahirap pong sabihin na wala siyang pananagutan dahil mayroon po tayong physical evidence," he said of the video that shows Mauro berating, slapping and pulling the ear of her household service staff.

(If you see the tape, we all saw what happened... It's too difficult to say she had no liability because we have physical evidence.)

With Mauro's dismissal, she will lose retirement benefits, perpetually disqualified of holding public office and barred from taking civil service examination.

While she is seeking a review of the case, Mauro said there was "no justification" to what she had done.

"I am deeply remorseful of my behavior. I deeply regret it. Naging biktima rin ako ng (I was also a victim of the) COVID lockdown. I was under tremendous mental and emotional stress," she said.

She said she was then dealing with the worsening COVID-19 situation in Brazil, which now is among countries with the highest coronavirus cases and deaths.

Mauro said she partly blamed her helper who sometimes was "stubborn" and "deliberately making her lose patience." The helper has been in her family's employ for 34 years.