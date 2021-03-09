Military: 14 Abu Sayyaf Group members surrender in Sulu

Fourteen Abu Sayyaf Group members surrendered with their firearms to the military in the province of Sulu amid intensified combat operations.

The former bandits were presented to 11th Division Commander Major General William Gonzales at Bud Bayug, Barangay Samak, Talipao town, Sulu on Monday.

Among those who surrendered were combatants who used to be part of the group of ASG leader Radulan Sahiron.

The military said the combatants surrendered as they wanted to start a new life to be able to help their families.

Gonzales, who assured they will get government assistance, also acknowledged the efforts of all units for facilitating the surrenderees.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos

FROM THE ARCHIVES