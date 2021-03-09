DFA: 15 new COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad; total now at 15,865

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,865 as 15 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

The DFA also reported 11 new recoveries and 1 new fatality among the group.

This is the third straight day that the DFA reported new fatalities among overseas Filipinos.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,277 as 9,547 of those infected have recovered, while 1,041 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 819 in the Asia Pacific, 918 in Europe, 3,455 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 600,428 people. The tally includes 12,528 deaths, 546,078 recoveries, and 41,822 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 117 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.6 million people have died while more than 66.3 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

