2 barangays, 2 hotels in Manila City placed under 4-day lockdown beginning Thursday

Two barangays and two hotels in Manila City will be placed under 4-day lockdown beginning Thursday, March 11, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, city mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said Tuesday.

The lockdown in Barangays 351 and 725, as well as of Malate Bayview Mansion and Hop Inn Hotel will start at 12:01 a.m. of Thursday, and end 11:59 p.m. of Sunday, March 14.

The measure is meant to to give way to disease surveillance, massive contact tracing and verification or testing and rapid risk assessment, the city government's information office said.

According to the Manila Health Department (MHD), Barangay 351 has 12 active cases while Barangay 725 has 14 active cases. These two were recommended to be declared as "Critical Zones" where Enhanced Community Quarantine guidelines will be observed.

Residents of these barangays will be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going outside their homes, Domagoso said.

Frontliners, including military personnel, service workers (in pharmacies, drug stores and funeral homes), utility workers, essential workers, barangay officials, and accredited media practitioners are exempted.

"Station Commanders of Police Stations covering the said barangays are hereby directed to employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas necessary for the effective implementation of the ECQ," Domagoso's Executive Order No. 06 stated.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed cases were detected at the Malate Bayview Mansion, and 3 cases at the Hop Inn Hotel, both located in Barangay 699.

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed to 600,428 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases.

The increase in cases in the country has been mainly driven by a spike in infections in the National Capital Region and other areas such as cities in Cebu.

The World Health Organization said the surge is not actually considered a second wave since the Philippines never really flattened its cases. The international body called it “another spike in the ongoing wave.”

This month marks one year since Metro Manila and other parts of the country were placed under community quarantine to curb the spread of the disease.

The country is on Week 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, using products from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

—with report from Kristine Sabillo, ABS-CBN News

