MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) is studying beefing up the security of local government officials following the recent spate of attacks against them.

The PNP's head for the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management Brig. Gen Matthew Baccay explained that the PNP and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) met with the Union of Local Authorities in the Philippines, League of Governors and the League of Mayors on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"What was discussed was the provision of PSPs, Protective Security Personnel, to those who are allowed, including private individuals and an increase is possible through the protocols set up for the provision of PSP's and PA's protective agents," Baccay said.

"For now the move of the PNP is [to] provide additional security personnel for those with validated threat assessment and for the others who wish to avail of PSPs and PAs," Baccay added.

According to Baccay, the PNP is limited in the granting of Protective Security Personnel, where each local chief executive is only allowed 2.

Lawmakers meantime pressed the PNP for more security, expressing fears for their own safety.

House Committee on Public Order and Safety Chair Rep. Dan Fernandez flagged the PNP for failing to prevent the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

"Somehow you have to have a vision kasi otherwise all of us elected officials will have this bad dreams every night na baka paggising namin kami na. So what instruments do you have in mind considering that others failed? Fernandez asked.

Meanwhile, Misamis Occidental 2nd District Rep. Sancho Fernando Oaminal pointed out that Degamo had been the subject of validated threats.

"Why is it na hindi po natin na-prevent?" Oaminal said.

Oaminal then asked about augmenting the security for congressmen.

"How about the 311 members of the Lower House? Does that include us doon sa securities na bibigyan po? How about us? I believe, lahat po ng pumasok sa politika andiyan na po yung threat eh," he said.

Baccay explained that security for congressmen is also being reviewed.

"Yes sir, because as we speak each member of the House of Congress is allowed 2 and under extreme and emergency cases may add up to 6. So with recent incidents, the attendees yesterday were asking for more and that's what I meant by studying the increase in the number of bodyguards," Baccay explained.

Baccay agreed with Fernandez's call for the PNP to conduct fresh threat assessments.

Baccay added that the local officials were also assured that the PNP is intensifying operations against guns for hire and their firearms.

The PNP will also be setting up check points in certain areas, said Baccay.

