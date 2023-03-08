Preliminary hearing set for North Hollywood anti-Asian hate case

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The actual court proceedings lasted about five minutes, but about a hundred people came out in support of the Roques, the Filipino family racially attacked in a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California last May.

After all the months of waiting and court appearances, the family and their supporters celebrated a victory on Monday as a judge ordered that the preliminary hearing will finally take place on April 4th.

Patricia Roque stressed that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

"We are very hopeful in that regard that this will be continuing from here on out. I hope there will be no more delays after this," she said.

While community support has helped push the case forward, victims rights attorney Sandy Roxas said the high profile nature of the case won’t necessarily have an impact on the courts.

"The court is not supposed to be influenced by public opinion or by what’s already been out there so even though they have told the story to the public, it is so important for them to tell their story to the court as it would be the first time the judge will hear their side of the story," the lawyer said.

Other victims of anti-Asian hate are standing in solidarity like Arine Kim who captured the now-viral video of a man harassing her and a friend at an In-N-Out. Like the Roques, her case is slowly going through the justice system.

"My experiences highlighted to me the impact our voices have together. It also taught me, we can no longer idly stand by and continue living in a world where not only our life but the safety and health of our friends, family, and loved ones are at risk," she said.

The suspect in the Roque family's case, Nicholas Weber, was arrested in June. He remains in custody as he faces two felony barter counts, both with hate crime allegations. He's also being held for other offenses unrelated to the case against the Roques.