Marcos visits Degamo wake, vows justice for slain ally

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks to Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, at the slain leader's wake in Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City on Mar. 8, 2022. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

DUMAGUETE CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday visited the wake of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo here, vowing to get swift justice for his slain ally and 8 others who died with the local leader.

The visit, which lasted for about an hour, saw Marcos comforting Degamo's widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo.

He also had a dialogue with loved ones of the other victims, which included barangay officials and civilians who were seeking help from the governor in Pamplona town when armed men stormed his house.

"I just came here para makiramay sa family ni Gov. Roel at nagtanong kami kung ano ang kailangang gawin upang matulungan ang mga biktima pati iyong mga nasa ospital ngayon," Marcos told reporters.

(I just came here to condole with Gov. Roel's family. We also asked what we must do to help the victims, including those who are still in the hospital.)

"Sinabi ko lang sa kanila na makakaasa sila na magkakaroon ng hustisya sa inyong probinsyang naging masyadong magulo na," he added.

(I told them they can rest assured that there will be justice for your province that has long been hounded by violence.)

This was the first time Marcos visited Negros Oriental as President. He last visited the province as a presidential candidate in 2021, when he met with Degamo to assess the effects of Typhoon Odette.

Degamo had endorsed Marcos and his then running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte, in the May 2022 polls.

Marcos' visit came as Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they were already nearing the end of their investigation into Degamo's murder.

This, after Degamo's alleged gunmen revealed they had a video-recorded conversation with the supposed mastermind behind the Mar. 4 bloodbath.

On the day of Marcos' visit, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also announced that it has relieved the entire police force of Sta. Catalina, a town beside Bayawan City where 3 of Degamo's alleged gunmen were arrested.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. had earlier ordered the relief of the entire Bayawan City police force.

—with reports from Adrian Ayalin and Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News

