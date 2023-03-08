President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides an FA-50PH fighter jet during a capability demonstration flight at the Clark Airbase in Pampanga on March 7, 2023. In his speech during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the newest C-295 medium-lift aircraft, Marcos said the country's defense capability still needs improvement, but vowed that his administration is committed to modernizing it. Ali Vicoy, PPA Pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday clarified that he did not fly over the West Philippine Sea aboard an Air Force fighter jet this week.



On Tuesday, Marcos Jr. took off on one of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) FA-50PH fighter jets as part of the aircraft’s defense capability demonstration in Pampanga.



“Hindi kami masyado lumapit doon [sa West Philippine Sea]... Along the coastline lang kami,” the President told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Quezon City.

(We did not fly near the West Philippine Sea. We only ventured along the coastline.)



Marcos Jr. said he wanted to board an Air Force jet since he was young, which was why he grabbed the opportunity when asked to participate in the demonstration.



“Matagal ko nang gusto gawin iyon pero hindi ako naging piloto kaya nag-take advantage na ako. Pinagbigyan naman ako,” he said.

(I've always wanted to do that, but I'm not a pilot so I took the advantage. I was given the chance.)



“Talagang very, very interesting. Iyong inaalala ko lang baka mahilo ako pero hindi naman. Mabait ang piloto ko, di ako masyado pinahirapan,” he said.

(It was very interesting. I was worried I would get dizzy but I did not. My pilot was nice and didn't give me a hard time.)



Marcos Jr. described the experience as “fantastic… very unusual and much desired."



“We have to continue to encourage the modernization of our Armed Forces para iyong capabilities natin ay mas tumibay pa (so that our capability would improve),” he said.



“We can see how important this increase in our capabilities is going to be,” he said.



China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Marcos recently said the Philippines "will not lose one inch" of territory.

Manila in February accused a Chinese security vessel of "aggressive actions", saying it used a military-grade laser against a Philippine patrol boat in the disputed waters.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse



