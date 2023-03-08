Marcos honors 'exemplary' government workers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally hands over teh awards for 2022's Outstanding Government Workers at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Mar. 8, 2023. RTVM screengrab



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday honored "exemplary" government workers and employees who "have gone above and beyond their calling in public service."



Speaking before the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) awards rites for the 2022 Outstanding Government Workers held in Malacañang Palace, Marcos said he hoped that the event would be a reminder that public service rooted in compassion and love for the country and the people was possible.



"To wholeheartedly give yourself and real and selfless service day by day is an investment that only some can afford," the President said.



"Your achievements are indeed remarkable, and it is only right that you are bestowed the distinction and incentives that you deserve," he added.



Marcos also said he expected that the awardees would serve as inspiration for everyone in government as they make an active participation in its efforts to attain the national development agenda.



He stressed that public service is a public trust, and workers in the government were privileged to be given the trust of the nation.



"So, let us repay that confidence by serving them with utmost responsibility, efficiency, and honesty," he said.



"And as we remain true to our calling—just as our awardees have exhibited in their ways—we will be rewarded with the promise of a better and more inclusive Philippines for all," he added.



The chief executive recognized the achievements of the awardees, adding that they deserve the distinction and incentives that they are getting.



"Karapat-dapat lamang na kilalanin kayo dahil kayo ay hindi naman – tahimik lang na nagtatrabaho. Hindi sinisigaw ang inyong sakripisyo, hindi ipinagmamalaki ang inyong sipag," he said.



"Ngunit dapat kilalanin pa rin ‘yan kaya’t I congratulate you, not only for your award, but I congratulate you for the service that you have given the Filipino people," Marcos added.



The Civil Service Commission (CSC), through its Honor Awards Program, seeks to encourage a culture of excellence by rewarding and recognizing "exemplary" public servants for "outstanding performance, contribution, and achievements and/or for consistent display of exemplary ethical behavior."

RELATED VIDEO: