MANILA -- Some beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are looking forward to receiving the new batch of cash aid under the Targeted Cash Transfer (TCT).

The Department of Finance earlier announced that they will be distributing P500 for 2 months, or a total of P1,000, to help them cope with inflation.

For Annalyn Estrelles, a 4Ps beneficiary, this will be helpful for their daily needs.

"Malaking tulong na rin 'yun kasi kung tutuusin 'yung P500 'pag bumili ka bigas, sampung kilo na 'yun, P400 na kung tig-40, tapos may P100 ka pa pambili ng ulam," she said.

However, other beneficiaries said this amount is too small to cover for the high price of goods.

"Kulang, sa isang araw ang bilihin ang mahal eh. Sa bigas pa nga lang, P50 na kilo, eh 'yung P500 so sa bigas sampung kilo lang yun? Eh ulam pa, tapos 'yung pang araw-araw pa, tubig, lahat kulang na kulang 'yun," said Alma Cabillo.

For Nora Arevalo, this is better than nothing.

"Hindi siya sapat pero malaki talagang tulong lalo na 'yung mga wala talagang pinagkakakitaan, napakalaking tulong na 'yan," she said.

Under previous TCT programs, 4Ps beneficiaries are included in the 9.3 million households eligible for the cash aid.

