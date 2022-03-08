

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong will temporarily refrain from riding their campaign float and will instead woo voters either aboard a bus or on foot as he continues to nurse a fractured arm, an injury which the cardiologist has been enduring since last week.

An x-ray showed that his left arm is fractured, Ong told ABS-CBN News when asked why he was not seen aboard their float in several sorties.

"May fracture talaga (There really is a fracture) so I cannot put too much pressure on it," he said.

Ong sustained the injury after falling off their campaign float in Bataan last week.

The 58-year-old cardiologist initially thought he only strained muscles, but eventually had to wear an arm brace to help his left arm stay at the right angle.

The injury will not be a deterrent in campaigning, Ong said in an earlier interview.

“Hindi naman setback, okay pa naman yung utak ko,” he said.

(It won't be a setback because my brain is still okay.)

“Kaya lang ang hirap dito kasi hinahablot kami kaya hinahawakan ko muna,” he said.

(I just have to keep it in place because people tend to grab us during campaigns.)

Ong’s wife, Liza, and 3 campaign aides also lost their balance and tumbled inside the float, but did not sustain injuries.



