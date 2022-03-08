UniTeam backs use of nuclear energy for cheaper power

MANILA - The BBM-Sara UniTeam tandem said on Tuesday it was supporting the inclusion of nuclear power in the Philippines' energy mix, saying the move would bring cheap power to the country.

In a statement released by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio said they would expedite the setting up of nuclear power in the country in case they win the May 2022 elections.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order where he said nuclear power would be tapped as a viable alternative baseload power source as the Philippines sought to retire coal power plants in the future.

"The President's executive order is a good springboard for the next administration to pursue its nuclear energy objectives. Our vision for the country is to have at least one nuclear power plant so we can finally produce cheap energy and for us to lower our electricity rates," the UniTeam said in its statement.

Citing data from the Department of Energy, the UniTeam said that the Philippines got more than 50 percent of its power from coal and none from nuclear energy.

It further claimed that the Philippines was the third-most expensive country in Asia when it came to power rates.

Marcos has previously called on government to revive the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. It was completed in 1984 under the administration of Bongbong's father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

The administration of Corazon "Cory" Aquino decided not to activate the 621-megawatt plant amid concerns with its proximity to the dormant Mount Natib volcano and the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster, which left dozens dead and thousands exposed to harmful radiation exposure.

Meanwhile, Marcos's election rival Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo has said though nuclear power could be used as a power source, the country should focus on renewable energy first.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said he was not in favor of reviving the BNPP, while labor leader Leody De Guzman warned that nuclear energy could end up harming the environment.