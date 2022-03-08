Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin's deadly military assault on Ukraine.

This comes as Russian invaders ramped up missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians trying to evacuate to neighboring countries.

Even Russian Americans joined protesters in Times Square to disown their authoritarian president.

"I am embarrassed, angry, ashamed that my country is doing something like this to Ukraine. Putin doesn't care for human life... He needs to be out because it's either the world or it's Putin," a Russian American activist said.

"We come together to demand that this madness stops and that the people of Ukraine be committed to determine their own fate and to continue to strengthen their democracy," Rabbi Joy Levitt insisted. "When we say never again, we mean never again will the world stand silent. While innocent people are murdered in their sleep, rockets fell."

The US and NATO allies were also urged to do more to help Ukraine.

"We're truly thankful for the leading role that the United States plays in sanctioning and international solidarity... We're truly thankful but all this is not enough. We need a no-fly zone over Ukraine. We need it now. We needed it yesterday," Oleksii Holubov, Consul General of Ukraine in New York City, stressed.

The US and NATO allies have made it very clear that they are not about to start a world war by getting entangled in a direct conflict with Russia. Instead of a no-fly zone, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday greenlighted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for fighter jets to counter Russia's air supremacy.

Blinken also said the Biden administration is actively discussing more sanctions with NATO countries such as banning Russian oil imports.

But Filipino American anti-war activist Jane Orendain warned that further moves on Russia will only make things worse and could even spark a bigger war.

"That’s how I feel, that the US should just leave them to fight for their self, for themselves, and not put boots on the ground but... Don't do anything. I mean, they're doing all of this stuff all over the place and it's horrible," Orendain claimed.

For Orendain, there are better uses for the millions of dollars spent on wars. "We should use the money in this country for education, for housing, for the homeless, for the mentally ill. We have a lot of problems," she argued.

But for others, without the implementation of a no-fly zone in Ukraine, sending much-needed fire power, military equipment and supplies is one way to help the country win the war.