

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's ban on motorcades in Davao City would not deter him from campaigning in the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, who is backing another presidential candidate.

Earlier this week, Duterte-Carpio announced that motorcades would be banned in Davao City due to the recent surge in oil prices, saying traffic jams in her city may lead to more losses for public utility vehicle drivers.

"Puwede naman ako maglakad sa Davao," Domagoso told reporters when asked about what he thought of Duterte-Carpio's policy.

(I can walk around Davao instead.)

"Basta welcome sila sa Maynila. Sa Maynila, hindi kailangan ng permit," he said.

(In Manila, they are welcome. In Manila, no permit is required for candidates to campaign there.)

The presidential candidate did not give a categorical answer when asked if he would also consider cutting his motorcade routes to save on fuel costs.

"Kanina mayroon pa kaming isang bayan pero tumigil na kami," he said, referring to Capas town in Tarlac.

(A while ago we were supposed to go around another town but we did not push through.)

"Pero pinipilit pa rin namin makapasok sa loob-looban para makapasok sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan," he said.

(But we are still trying our best to reach the nooks and crannies so that we can reach more homes.)

Domagoso's aide, Manuel "Letlet" Zarcalm said the route in Tarlac was cut short as they were already behind schedule.

Earlier in the day, oil prices in the Philippines soared between P3 and P5 per liter amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.