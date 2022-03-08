Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and his running mate Dr. Willie Ong greet supporters during a campaign event in Santa Maria, Laguna on February 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said he remains optimistic that he could still bag President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement even if the chief executive said last week that his successor could be an Ilocano.

The fight is not yet over until election day, said Domagoso, who has been vocal about wanting Duterte's endorsement.

"Hanggat walang halalan, may pag-asa," he told reporters in a chance interview.

(There is still hope while election day is not yet over.)

"Matigas man ang bulalo, lalambot din... Kung saka-sakaling tulungan ako ni President Duterte, iendorso ako, napakalaking bonus noon," he said.

(Even if the bone marrow is hard, it can still become soft over time... If President Duterte will help me, endorse me, that is a really big bonus.)

Domagoso said that while Duterte's nod can boost his presidential bid, courting ordinary voters remains his priority.

"Siyempre gugustuhin ko yun. Sino ba namang ayaw na maboto ka ng pangulo ng bansa?"

(Of course, I want his endorsement. Who wouldn't want to be endorsed by the president of the country?)

"Just the same, hindi tayo titigil, hindi tayo susuko, tuloy-tuloy ang laban," he said.

(Just the same, we will not stop, we will not give up, we will continue fighting.)

Last week, Duterte told voters in Ilocos Sur that they may elect an Ilocano leader in Malacañang, saying that many of his Cabinet members hail from the Ilocos Region.

Presidential race frontrunner and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is the lone Ilocano presidential candidate in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

Duterte's comment about his possible Ilocano successor comes months after he described the scion and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. as a "spoiled" and "weak" leader.

In Pulse Asia's January 2022 survey, Domagoso shared the third spot with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, each getting 8 percent, while former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. topped the polls with 60 percentage points.

While Duterte earlier said that he plans to stay neutral in the upcoming elections where his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is gunning for vice president, several allies of the chief executive are backing Domagoso's candidacy.

Among them is former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, who is a guest senatorial candidate in Domagoso's slate.

"Ako umaasa ako sa lahat ng tulong," the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said.

(I am hoping for all kinds of help.)