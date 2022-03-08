Isko praises election lawyer Garcia, who's now Comelec commissioner

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said the Philippine elections is "in good hands" with the recent appointment of George Garcia, his former election lawyer, to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Domagoso denied insinuations of possibly getting special treatment from a Comelec commissioner, saying Garcia has always been "very professional."

"I think that position is fitted sa kaniya (to him). Naging lawyer din siya ni (He also became the lawyer of) Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

"I think we will be in good hands. The country's election talagang malalagay sa magandang kinalalagyan with George being part of the system," he said.

(The country's election will be in a good place with George being part of the system.)

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said Garcia resigned as his election lawyer on March 7, a day before his appointment to the Comelec was announced.

While he lost a veteran election lawyer on his team, Domagoso said he is "happy" for Garcia, saying he deserves the appointment.

"I'm happy for Atty. George... Talagang linya niya 'yun (That's really his specialty)," he said.

Domagoso said his camp is planning to hire "Atty. Lazo" to replace Garcia, but he has yet to confirm which Lazo he is referring to.

"Things are being considered pa kasi kahapon pa lang nangyari (because it just happened yesterday)," the presidential candidate said.

Aside from Domagoso, Garcia also served as the election lawyer who handled the poll protest of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. against 2016 rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

In 2016, Garcia also represented then presidential aspirant Sen. Grace Poe, when she faced disqualification woes.