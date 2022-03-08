The Vendémiaire, a French light surveillance frigate, docked in Manila. Courtesy of French Embassy in Manila

MANILA—France has invited Manila to conduct joint patrols in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone as part of the deepening of cooperation between the French armed forces and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Visiting Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific (ALPACI), said the possibility of conducting joint patrols was discussed in his meeting with Filipino defense and military officials, as he underscored the importance of ensuring rules-based order, respect of international law, freedom of navigation, promoting multilateralism, and fighting against nuclear proliferation.

Rey, meanwhile, said he maintained dialogue with his Chinese counterpart to prevent any “misunderstanding or miscalculation” in patrols in the Indo-Pacific region.

France has overseas territories in the Indo-Pacific, namely New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Mayotte, La Réunion, and Wallis and Futuna.

"Even if at my level, I maintain dialogue with Chinese military authority and my counterpart . . . based in Canton because it is important to maintain dialogue in order to maintain the crisis at the lowest level and to discuss and to react against misunderstanding or miscalculation,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

China has overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea with several countries, including the Philippines, which has repeatedly protested Chinese actions in its EEZ.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz said discussions will be held on the possibility of conducting joint patrols, stressing that the Philippines is a very important partner in France’s Indo-Pacific strategy diplomatically.

The French Embassy in Manila said in a statement that Rey’s visit demonstrates France’s support for the development of a regional maritime security architecture that promotes multilateralism and “the importance of exchanging with partners such as the Philippines on a regular basis in order to share France’s strategic visions and contribute to the stability of the region."

The embassy explained the ALPACI conducts several activities, including exercises on humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), amphibious exercises, and the regular deployment of air and sea assets.

From March 8 to 11, the Floréal-class light surveillance frigate Vendémiaire will be in Manila as part of its routine mission to demonstrate freedom of navigation and enable interaction between French and Filipino marine officers.

A disaster preparedness activity will be conducted with the Navy and the Coast Guard following the EU Crimario training mission in the Philippines.

