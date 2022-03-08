MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said the Philippines could still "do more" to empower women and put forward their cause, just as he noted their importance in nation-building.

In a statement to celebrate International Women's Day, Duterte said he was proud the country is recognized as a "shining beacon" of gender equality, demonstrated through the power and influence women have in communities, workplaces, and in politics.

"While a growing consciousness on equality is already an impressive feat, I believe that we can do more," the President said, adding that no one in the country should be "left behind."

"As we gain more access to education, information, and innovation, more women will have the chance to meaningfully participate in many aspects of human development and change the mindsets that continue to put women and other gender expressions at a disadvantage," he added.

Duterte had faced backlash for downplaying roles of women or for making jests about them, which critics described as misogynistic.

In January last year, the Chief Executive said that women are not fit to hold the country's top post, as the "emotional set-up" for such elective post is different.

He had also joked about being dazed when seeing beautiful women in his events.

He previously drew the ire of critics for threatening to shoot female fighters in the genitals, and for saying that Davao City has the highest number of rape cases in the country because it has many beautiful women.

