Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) monitor patients undergoing isolation at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at Rizal Park in Manila on January 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Metro Manila are plateauing and virus-related calls to the country's hospital referral system are getting fewer, the country's treatment czar said Tuesday.

Occupancy of intensive care units (ICU) in the capital region is "plateauing" at around 19 percent to "20 plus percent rate," according to Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, head of the One Hospital Command Center.

"Bumababa pero nagpaplateau na ang hospital utilization rates dito sa Metro Manila," he said in a televised briefing.

(It's declining, the hospital utilization rates here in Metro Manila are plateauing.)

As of Monday, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 ward beds nationwide was at 18.4 percent or 4,543 out of 24,678 beds utilized, according to the Department of Health. ICU occupancy rate nationwide was at 25.7 percent or 807 out of 3,138 beds utilized.

The DOH earlier said the country tallied its highest number of severe and critical cases during the rise in infections brought by the delta variant from July to December 2021.

Majority of the calls that the hospital referral system receives are non-COVID, Vega added.

"Ang ating One Hospital Command tumatanggap pa rin ng tawag, COVID calls pero karamihan ng mga tawag ngayon nasa non-COVID calls. Referrals ng ibang pasyente lalo na't nagbubukas ang hospitals sa elective surgery at outpatient. Nagbibigay din kami ng tulong sa telemedicine," he said.

(Our One Hospital Command still accepts COVID calls but majority now is non-COVID. These are patient referrals especially now that hospitals are opening elective surgery and outpatient departments. We're also giving assistance through telemedicine.)

"Sana ma-institutionalize ito dahil malaki ang parte nito lalo na sa pag-rollout ng Universal Healthcare."

(I hope this will be institutionalized as it has a big part in the rollout of Universal Healthcare.)

Hospitals that have reduced their COVID-19 bed capacity are urged to have a "flexible plan" in allotting virus beds when the need arises, Vega said.

When asked about a possible rise in virus cases after the elections, Vega said: "There is always a possibility. Alam mo naman itong virus the transmission is airborne (You know that the virus transmission is airborne)."



Vega reminded the public to wear well-fitted surgical masks, N95 or KF94 masks, stay in areas with good ventilation and observe proper hygiene.

