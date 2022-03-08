Acting chairperson Socorro Inting ordered Comelec's Education and Information Department to temporarily stop the implementation of the memorandum of agreement with Rappler. ABS-CBN News/composite file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended Tuesday its fact-checking agreement with news organization Rappler following the Supreme Court (SC) petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) seeking to nullify the deal.

In a memorandum written by acting chairperson Socorro Inting, she ordered Comelec's Education and Information Department to temporarily stop the implementation of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Rappler.

"Given the allegations against Rappler and the subsequent filing of the petition with the Supreme Court, it is judicious for the Commission to hold in abeyance the implementation of the provisions of the MOA until issues are settled and/or decision of the court is rendered," read the memorandum.

Inting earlier said they are ready to defend the deal and "face the music" after Solicitor General Jose Calida's move.

"We cannot do anything but face the music, answer the petition, and defend the memorandum of agreement that we signed with Rappler. Whatever decision the court will render, we will abide by it," Inting said Monday.

The Solicitor General wants the high court to issue a temporary restraining order and declare the MOA void for allegedly violating the Constitution and other laws, and also for allegedly being “onerous to the Government and the Republic,” based on a 2-page press release.

In its press release, the OSG said the Comelec essentially “co-shared” with Rappler the power to decide on all questions affecting the elections, and that Rappler’s authority to flag Comelec with “false, misleading, harmful information” constitutes prior restraint of freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

However, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez denied that Rappler has access to confidential data.

"One of the key points in MOA preparation for Comelec is to ensure that there is no violation of the Data Privacy Law. We do that for all memoranda of agreement," he said. - with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

