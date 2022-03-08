Comelec justifies sanction for Halalan 2022 debate skippers

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is not empowered to punish those skipping the presidential and vice presidential debates it is organizing for the 2022 elections other than banning them from the poll body’s e-rally live streams.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said, “There is no other penalty available…. first of all mandatory participation in debates is kind of a minority situation. All over the world for the most part, debates are voluntary for the candidates. In those places where they are mandatory, there are legislated consequences such as forfeiture of the right to use broadcast medium in other countries 'pag 'di ka nagparticipate sa debate di makakabroadcast ng iyong television ads for example.”

“That’s not something we can do because the law mandates that candidates are able to use mass media for their campaign. Hindi pwede tanggalin ng Comelec 'yan. What does Comelec have in terms of a significant consequence for skipping the debate? 'Eto nag yung innovation na kami din ang gumawa lang," Jimenez explained.

“The e-rally is not a creation of any statute, it is an affirmative action on the part of Comelec it is something we feel does have value and that we feel should be forfeited if the candidates unduly refuse to participate," Jimenez added.

He believes that their innovation of the e-rally channel is a potent campaign medium.

“We feel it is a very important addition to the platforms that are available to the candidates,” he said.

“You’re not talking about the initial views of any one livestream but in the replays and in the replays nakikita natin were racking up thousands of views. This (is) important because nagbago na ang media consumption habits ng Pilipino,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the penalty, announced during the signing of an agreement to formalize the debates Monday, will form part of the contract the poll body will ink with the candidates’ camps regarding their participation in the debate.

Pre-election survey frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Sara Duterte have skipped most organized debates and interviews.

The Comelec will organize its first debates for the presidential and vice-presidential elections on March 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said the Comelec has already decided on the topics of the upcoming debate, though he did not divulge these yet.

”We talked about what we felt was necessary to be discussed in the these debates. There will be input as to the specific questions, later on from the different sectors.”