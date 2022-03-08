Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) — The camp of Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential contender Walden Bello on Tuesday urged the Davao City Prosecutor's office to junk the cyberlibel complaint filed against him by the city's former public information officer.

"We urge the prosecutor’s office to dismiss outright this frivolous criminal action… What was precisely pointed out was the fact that there were issues that would have to be answered," Atty. Aaron Pedrosa told reporters in a press conference.

Pedrosa is a member of Bello's legal team and serves as Secretary General of Sanlakas, which is part of Laban Ng Masa.

Pedrosa said they have yet to receive a copy of the complaint filed Monday by Jefry Tupas, who was appointed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as the local government's PIO but was eventually terminated in November last year after admitting he was present at a beach party in Davao de Oro that was raided for illegal drugs.

Tupas said in his complaint that Bello issued "utterly false" statements that he was "nabbed" for "snorting P1.5 million worth of drugs on November 6, 2021", supposedly in relation to an anti-drug operation at a beach party in Davao de Oro that day.

Bello, according to the complaint, also supposedly said in an interview on March 1: "Her (Duterte-Carpio) excuse that she did not know she was sheltering a drug dealer is not credible."

Tupas denied the statements against him by the vice presidential aspirant, and, in filing the cyberlibel complaint, sought P10 million in damages.

Bello's remarks against Tupas were made when he urged Duterte-Carpio to attend debates and clarify some allegations, including those against her city's former information officer.

"What’s quite premature on our part (is) to even answer the specifics of what’s contained in that criminal complaint because we have yet to receive (a copy)," Pedrosa said.

"Should we get to the unfortunate circumstance that the prosecutor’s office will pursue the case, we will definitely answer that by filing counter-affidavits," he added.

Bello said the complaint is a "smokescreen" amid Duterte-Carpio's refusal to join debates among this year's vice presidential candidates where she may be asked to clarify allegations related to the Nov. 6, 2021 raid.

"Parang (it's like) smokescreen. You bring up an issue that then deflects from the mayor’s lack of courage to show up in the debates. We are not going to be deterred by this," Bello told reporters.

"C’mon, don’t use this crazy cyberlibel thing on us. Instead of using legal means against us, why don’t you just show up in the debate?" he added, addressing the Davao City chief executive.

"Huwag nang pasikot-sikot at ginamit mo pa itong si Tupas na pinakawalan mo from the hands of the law. Stop this silly game that you’re playing and just show up and explain in the debates."

Duterte-Carpio, who is leading in pre-election surveys, declined to attend a vice presidential debate organized by CNN Philippines and has said she has no plans of attending another one organized by the Commission on Elections.

"May reason ako, but I don't want to say it to the public what the reason is," the running mate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. said last week about her decision not to participate in debates.

Bello said the remarks he issued which are covered by the cyberlibel complaint were mere reiterations of what has been reported by various media outfits.

“What is very puzzling about this case is that none of the media that have reported, and there are so many, were filed cases against, but it was just me when I was using the facts that had come out in the media,” the university professor said.

A defamatory imputation and malice are key elements of libel and cyber libel.

"It has been decided (by) the Supreme Court (that) for a libel action to prosper, there has to be actual defamatory statements. But if these statements are mere reiteration of what has been provided and contained in public record, pinublish na ng media, dapat beyond the mantle of criminal action under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and the cybercrime law," said Pedrosa.

He said the cyberlibel complaint has opened more opportunities to question Duterte-Carpio's track record as the mayor of Davao City.

"Mas magandang pag-usapan ulit ano nga ba ‘yung nangyari roon? Bakit umabot sa ganoon? Ano ang role ni Sara Duterte sa pangyayaring ‘yun? Nasaan ito sa buong equation ng war on drugs ni (Rodrigo) Duterte?... There is nothing malicious from asking questions. There is nothing ill-motived doon sa ginagawang paghihikayat na sagutin sa debate o magharap sa debate," said Pedrosa.

(It would be good to discuss again what really happened there? Why has it come to that point? What was Sara Duterte’s role in that incident? Where was that incident in the whole equation of Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs?... There is nothing ill-motived in urging her to answer these in debates, or for her to be present in the debates.)

Duterte-Carpio's father, President Rodrigo Duterte, has been waging a deadly war against illegal drugs since coming to power in 2016.

"Instead of putting the Leody De Guzman-Walden Bello campaign in the defensive, let’s ask answers from who should be answering the questions. Dine-debunk natin. Otherwise, naga-avail tayo sa scheme na i-divert ‘yung usapin," said Pedrosa.

There is no immediate comment from the camp of Duterte-Carpio on the latest statements of Bello and Pedrosa.

Meanwhile, Bello called on the Comelec to impose harsher penalties on candidates who skip debates.

The Comelec said it will bar candidates who refuse to participate in their debates from using its e-rally platform.

“Oh my God, the Comelec e-rally is only watched by several, a few hundred people. So it was like, if you’re going to have a penalty, you have a penalty that has a strong penalty that the candidate that does not show up, will have to think twice or three times or four times,” Bello said.

“The Comelec just makes a joke of itself by imposing what is really a non-penalty… Have a stronger, real strong penalty for the people who don’t appear,” he said.

Bello is set to visit Davao City next week as part of a multi-city tour with his running mate Leody de Guzman and senatorial bet Luke Espiritu, despite the cyberlibel complaint.

“It doesn’t alter our plans to go to Davao City because we deem that the Davao vote is very important and there are many Davaoenos who will in fact be supporting us and it is our duty to go there,” he said.

The Davao City government announced Tuesday that caravans and motorcades related to the May 9, 2022 national and local elections are banned in the locality until May 8.