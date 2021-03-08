Spit and shop: COVID-19 saliva testing hub opens in Lipa mall

The Philippine Red Cross’ Saliva RT-PCR Test Collection Site at ‘The Outlets at Lipa’ was launched last February 17. PRC.

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Monday said it opened a COVID-19 saliva collection hub in Lipa, Batangas, expanding the operations of its testing service deemed to be "less painful" than swabbing.

The PRC opened a drive-in saliva RT-PCR test collection at The Outlets at Lipa "to further support the country’s mass testing efforts

against the COVID-19 pandemic," the organization said in a statement.

"Kahit dumating na ang bakuna, mahalaga pa rin ang pagte-test para labanan ang virus kaya patuloy na gumagawa ang Red Cross ng

paraan upang mapadali at mapabilis ang testing sa ating mga kababayan," PRC chair Sen. Richard Gordon said.

(Even if the vaccines arrive, it is still important to get tested to fight the virus. This is why Red Cross continues to find ways to make testing easier and quicker for our countrymen.)

"Testing is still the key... With these drive-thru centers, accurate testing will be much quicker and easier," he said.

Those who intend to undergo COVID-19 saliva tests at the PRC's drive-in site in Lipa will have to book their appointments online at 143.redcross.org.ph, and settle their fees before their schedule.

PRC's saliva collection site in Lipa will be open during weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO: