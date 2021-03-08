Spanish ship 'Elcano' to arrive in PH, relive world's first circumnavigation

The Juan Sebastián Elcano, a four-mast brig-schooner built in 1928, is pictured sailing in this handout photo from the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines.

MANILA - A 93-year-old Spanish training ship is set to arrive in the Philippines next week to mark the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world, the Spanish Embassy in the Philippines said, Monday.

The Juan Sebastián Elcano, a four-mast brig-schooner built in 1928, will arrive in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on March 16 and will sail to Sulu and Homonhon Islands, as well as Cebu, the Embassy said in a statement.

"Navigation through the Philippines is a key part of the tour around the world that the Spanish training ship is making to commemorate the Magallanes-Elcano expedition route that made circumnavigation possible for the first time ever around the globe," it said.

"The space and time coincidence will help to better visualize the special feeling that the expeditioners felt when arriving and gazing at the beauty of this country and discovered the humanity of its people," it said.

The Elcano's journey to mark the quincentennial anniversary of the world's first circumnavigation is the 113-meter ship's 10th time to sail around the world.

The ship was named after Spaniard Juan Sebastian Elcano who traveled with Portuguese Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago to sail all the way around the globe for the first time.

The Portuguese explorer was killed by islanders in the Philippines two years into the adventure, leaving Elcano to complete the 3-year trip around the world.