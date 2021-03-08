SC suspends Day 5 of oral arguments on anti-terror law over COVID-19 concerns

MANILA - The Supreme Court on Monday suspended its 5th session of oral arguments on petitions against the country's Anti-Terrorism Act, saying some magistrates are on self-quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19.

"Considering that some of the justices are on self quarantine as a health precaution against COVID-19, you are hereby informed... of the suspension of the Oral Arguments scheduled on March 9," according to an announcement from the office of Clerk of Court Edgar Aricheta.

JUST IN: Supreme Court suspends 5th session of the oral arguments on petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act set on Tuesday, March 9. Says some SC justices are on self-quarantine as a precaution against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/8dtkW01AjD — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 8, 2021

The oral arguments will resume on March 16, 2021, the document read.

Last month, the high court also suspended a separate oral arguments session for the controversial law after a Supreme Court justice reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

After the law was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in July last year, 37 petitions were filed against it by differing groups, saying that some provisions may lead to human rights violations.

- with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: