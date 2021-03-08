Pagpatay sa 9 aktibista sa Southern Tagalog kinondena, iniimbestigahan

MAYNILA — Nasa 9 aktibista ang patay at 6 ang arestado sa sunod-sunod na operasyon ng pulisya sa Southern Tagalog nitong Linggo laban sa umano'y mga hinihinalang miyembro ng armadong pakikibaka.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) na tila-'tokhang style' ang ginawang crackdown ng pulisya sa mga aktibista sa Calabarzon.

"SELDA vehemently condemned the massive Tokhang-style crackdown in Southern Tagalog region... The intensified attacks against progressives in Southern Tagalog is clearly an act of terrorism - an abominable series of crime to spread fear and terror across the land... We have to stop Duterte's thirst for blood before it's too late," ani SELDA secretary general Rosalia Bacarra.

Kabilang sa mga napaslang sina:

• Manny Asuncion, coordinator ng Bayan Cavite

• Chai Lemita-Evangelista at Ariel Evangelista, fisherfolk leaders

• Melvin Dasigao at Mark Lee Coros Bacasno ng grupong Sikkad Montalban

Sa isang pahayag ng pulisya, sinabi nilang lehitimo ang kanilang operasyon sa bisa ng mga search warrants mula sa korte.

"This is a legitimate operation, and these individuals were identified according to our intelligence report and were subjected to operational research including their involvements with the rebel groups," ani PNP-Calabarzon regional director Brig. Gen. Felipe Natividad.

Sasampahan umano ng mga kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act ang mga naaresto.

Ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, iimbestigahan ng inter-agency task force on extrajudicial killings ang nangyaring "bloody Sunday" batay na rin sa pahayag ng rights groups.

“Kung mga activist ang mga involved na may mga advocacies whether it be trade unionism or peasant associations or organizations or IPs, 'yung mga may specific advocacies, we definitely will include them within the jurisdiction,” ani Guevarra.

Sabi naman ng Commission on Human Rights, nagpadala na sila ng mga tauhan sa mga lugar kung saan nangyari ang mga operasyon para makagawa ng hiwalay ng imbestigasyon.

"CHR, through its CHR Region IV-A office, is already on the said cases to pursue independent probes in line with our mandate as the country's national human rights institution," sabi ni CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline de Guia.