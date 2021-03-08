DFA reports 761 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, highest for 2021 so far

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday reported 761 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, the highest so far this year, pushing the total to 15,850.

The DFA said the high number is due to an increase in cases among Filipinos in the Middle East.

It was on December 12 when the agency last reported more than 500 additional coronavirus infections among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA also reported 10 new recoveries and 2 new fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,274 as 9,536 of those infected have recovered, while 1,040 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 816 in the Asia Pacific, 918 in Europe, 3,455 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

08 March 2021



08 March 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 597,763 people, of whom, 12,521 died and 545,912 recovered. Active cases stood at 39,330.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 116.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 66.1 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

