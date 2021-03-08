DepEd launches microsite on climate change education

MANILA – A microsite offering learning materials on climate change was launched by the Department of Education as it aimed to strengthen climate literacy among students and its personnel, the agency said Monday.

The microsite, which can be accessed here, offers references on climate science and climate change in the Philippines as well as sample learning activities and free online courses, the DepEd said.

“The urgency of protecting the environment has become much more evident. We have been surviving on a yearly basis. Floods, earthquakes, storms have led to the destruction of our infrastructure, of buildings, and of course, the loss of lives,” Education Secretary Leonoro Briones said, citing climate change’s effects to the country.

The DepEd said the resources on the website came from its partner organizations and institutions such as the Climate Change Commission, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association and World Wildlife Fund, among others.

The initiative is part of DepEd’s commitment to strengthen climate literacy and support climate action.

The Global Climate Risk Index released in 2019 found that the Philippines was the second most affected country when it came to weather-related losses in 2018.



