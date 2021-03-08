As COVID-19 cases rise, DILG warns of 'crackdown' on quarantine violators

Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay 178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). The city government imposed extended localized community quarantine, 14 days from February 22, in more than 30 barangays after the city recorded a 200 percent spike in new coronavirus infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday ordered authorities to implement a "crackdown" on quarantine violators and intensify the enforcement of minimum health protocols as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continue to spike at more than 3,000 cases for three days straight.

In a statement, DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo C. Florece, Jr said he has directed Joint Task Force Shield Commander Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag to increase police deployment and strictly enforce minimum public health standards in Pasay, Malabon, Navotas, Cebu City, and Cebu province.

"Naging kampante ang ating mga (local government units) maging ang (Philippine National Police) sa enforcement ng ating mga minimum health standards kayat inaatasan ko ang ating mga local officials kasama ang mga barangay at kapulisan na puspusang ipatupad ang basic health protocols sa lahat ng barangay sa ating bansa," Florece said.

(Our LGUs as well as the PNP have become complacent in the enforcement of our minimum health standards so I instructed our local officials along with the barangays and the police to fully implement the basic health protocols in all barangays in our country.)

The official reiterated that the public must adhere to basic protocols like wearing of face masks and face shields, undergo temperature checks, and fill out of contact tracing forms. Penalties await violators, he said.

"Kailangang patawan ng kaukulang sanctions ng mga LGUs ang mga matitigas ang ulo na hindi sumusunod sa health protocols. Ang pagsuway at pagkakamali ng iilan ay katumbas ng mas maraming kaso," the official said.

(LGUs should impose corresponding sanctions on stubborn people who do not follow health protocols. The disobedience and mistakes of a few equals more cases.)

“If the ordinance they passed have no penal clause, they should immediately amend this because an ordinance with penalties have no teeth,” he added.

He added that more contact tracers should be deployed in areas and that prevailing curfews should still be imposed.

A group of experts on Sunday warned that the increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the past week is higher than the surge in infections in the region last year.

The OCTA Research Group forecasts the country will record 5,000 to 6,000 new cases per day by the end of March if the current reproduction rate continues.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has tallied 594,412 coronavirus infections, of which 545,853 recovered and 12,516 died from the disease. Some 3,276 patients are deemed infectious or considered active cases.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 116.5 million people and caused over 2.58 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

