Up to Filipino voters to ensure integrity of con-con: solon

MANILA -- It will be up to the Filipino voters to make sure that a planned constitutional convention (con-con) to rewrite the 1987 constitution will serve its purpose, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

This was the assurance given by House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Senior Vice Chair Lorenz Defensor to Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado during the plenary deliberations on House Bill 7352, which implements Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 that calls for the convention.

Defensor admitted that once elected and convened, the convention can go beyond the scope of the congressional call for the convention, which is to limit changes to the charter's restrictive economic provisions.

"But admittedly, Mr. Speaker, Mr. Sponsor, we cannot stop the constitutional convention from proposing any amendments to the Constitution, even those outside the scope of the economic provisions. Do you agree, Mr. Sponsor?" Bordado said.

"We agree, Mr. Speaker, that we cannot dictate or control the constitutional convention once it is convened. However, I wish to stress that it is significant to note that in our resolution calling for a constitutional convention, we specify that it is the thrust of the House of Representatives in the exercise of its constituent power that only the economic provisions of the 1987 convention will be amended," Defensor answered.

But when Bordado pressed for checks and balances, Defensor can only point to the Filipino voters, who will elect the delegates and ratify the output of the convention.

"Mr. Speaker, the checks and balances and the manner of ensuring that the Con-con will follow is left to the Filipino people to vote the right delegates that will act accordingly in the constitutional convention because under our jurisprudence we cannot control the delegates of the constitutional convention except that its powers are limited by the constitution itself because it derives its power from the constitutional convention," Defensor said.

Defensor also told Bordado that the 7-month term of the convention is enough to come up with a constitution.

Earlier in their interpellation, Defensor assured Bordado that there is enough time to hold the election of delegates, which will be held simultaneously with the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Meanwhile, Defensor said the operating cost of a planned constitutional convention may run up to P2.4 billion.

Defensor explained that the budget covers the per diem, travel and lodging expenses of the delegates, as well as the employees of the Secretariat of the Convention.

Defensor told Bordado that the expenses of the convention may be adjusted later on.

Defensor also assured Bordado that the country can afford the convention.

"Mr. Speaker, holding a constitutional convention right now, simultaneous with the Barangay and SK elections, would be the most cost-efficient way to do it," Defensor said.

