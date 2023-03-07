Tulfo seeks probe into 'unpaid' back wages of sacked Saudi OFWs

MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday expressed concern over the supposed failure of some Saudi-based companies to pay the back wages of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) terminated several years ago.

Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, said probe must be conducted on the issue since thousands of former OFWs are yet to claim their back wages and separation pay from the companies that declared bankruptcy.

“There have been several reports of former Saudi-based OFWs claiming back wages and separation pay with utterly unsuccessful attempts to register their claims,” Tulfo's resolution read.

Tulfo said he received reports that the process of registering claims was “tedious and chaotic,” especially to some "digitally-challenged" claimants as well as those who have lost some pertinent documents required.

Last year, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the Saudi government has committed to settling the back wages and separation pay of around 10,000 OFWs laid off from their jobs.

The agency said Saudi would "set aside 2 billion Riyals to help our displaced workers."

The funds will cover workers from Saudi OGer, MMG, the Bin Laden group, and other construction companies that declared bankruptcy in 2015 and in 2016, the agency said.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said a technical working group has been formed on the issue.

