Senators donate P2.5M to Turkey quake victims

Photo from the office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri

MANILA -- The Senate on Tuesday presented to the Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines the P2.5 million "private donation" of the senators to the victims of the massive earthquake in Turkey last February.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led the ceremonial turnover of the amount to Turkish Ambassador Niyazi Evren Akyol.

According to Zubiri, the donation was "entirely privately funded," with all 24 Senators contributing P100,000 each "from their own pockets."

“I thank all of my colleagues in the Senate for pooling together a total of P2.5 million at P100,000 each senator for a donation to the Turkish Red Crescent, coursed through the Philippine Red Cross,” Zubiri said.

“And we thank [former] Sen. Richard Gordon for facilitating the donation," Zubiri added.

The Senate also approved a resolution expressing its "sympathy and condolences" to the quake victims in Turkey as well as in Syria.

“The people of Turkey and Syria are our friends and allies, and we stand with them in their time of need. We may not have the intensive physical capacity to provide aid but nonetheless, we must extend our support in every possible way we can, no matter how big or small,” said Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

“We join our affected brothers and sisters in praying that they will be able to rise from the rubble and start anew. Let us pray that they will be given strength so that, despite the trial they are experiencing, they will be able to rise again," Sen. Ramon Revilla said.

The tragedy has claimed over 50,000 lives to date.

RELATED VIDEO