Roro vessel and tanker collide in Negros Oriental

The Philippine Coast Guard District Negros Oriental responds to a maritime accident at Tampi Port, Amlan in Negros Oriental. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Negros Oriental on Tuesday reported a maritime accident at Tampi Port, Amlan in Negros Oriental Province, involving a Roll on, Roll off (RoRo) Vessel and a motor tanker.

According to Lt. Niño Aniban, Commaner of PCG Negros Oriental, the RoRo Vessel LCT Bato Twin-I was doing an undocking maneuver as it prepared to sail to the Bato Port in Samboan, Cebu.

“Tungod sa kusog nga hangin ug sulog sa dagat, medyo ang kapitan wala kabantay nga naa sa iyang luyo ang motortanker Petro Helen (Because of the strong winds and current of the sea, the captain was not able to see that the motortanker Petro Helen was behind),” said Aniban.

The pivoting of the RoRo caused the collision to the tanker which resulted in damage to the former’s railings. Meanwhile, the tanker sustained scratches.

Some 69 passengers were immediately rescued and transferred to another vessel provided by the same shipping company. Fourteen rolling cargoes were also moved. They are now en route to the Bato Port.

“Gi-hold namo ug giinvite namo ang captain ug ang master for inquiries (We held and invited the captain and master for inquiries),” added Aniban.

Investigation to the incident is underway.

