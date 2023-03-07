Colorized transmission electron micrograph of BSK Cells in culture, heavily infected with Rabies Virus. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines has logged 55 cases of rabies from January 1 to February 25, all of which were fatalities, according to the Department of Health.

The updated figure showed that 85 percent or 47 cases were caused by dog bites or scratches. The remaining 15 percent or 8 cases were incidents involving cats and unspecified vectors, the DOH said.

This is the breakdown of the 47 cases caused by dog bites or scratches.

23 (49%) cases were reportedly from stray dogs

20 (43%) cases were from domestic dogs

1 (2%) case was from a wild dog

3 (6%) cases had data for verification



Data from the DOH's epidemiology bureau showed that rabies had a case fatality rate of 100 percent.

According to the DOH's earlier advisory, Central Luzon and Calabarzon recorded the highest number of rabies infection, both with 8 cases. They are followed by Bicol Region and Davao Region, also both with 4 cases.

The country observes Rabies Awareness Month in March.

Rabies is a human infection that occurs after a transdermal bite or scratch by an infected animal, like dogs and cats, the DOH said.

It can be transmitted when infectious material, usually saliva, comes into direct contact with a victim’s fresh skin lesions, it added.

At a press briefing Tuesday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are coordinating with various agencies to further strengthen programs on responsible pet ownership, strict implementation of local rabies control ordinances, proper management of animal bites, promotion of dog vaccination, and control of stray animals, among others.

"As soon as kayo po ay makagat, makalmot ng mga aso at pusa o 'di kaya ay daga, agad hugasan ng sabon at tubig ang sugat," she said.

"Kung ito po ay nakikita niyo na malalim at hindi kayo sigurado kung kayo talaga ay nakagat, pumunta na agad sa pinakamalapit na health center para ma-check po at malaman kung kailangan bakunahan o hindi," she added.

The DOH said that in the past years, the majority of rabies cases had dogs as carriers of the rabies virus.

