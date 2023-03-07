Colorized transmission electron micrograph of BSK Cells in culture, heavily infected with Rabies Virus. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has logged 43 cases of rabies from January 1 to February 18, all of which were fatalities, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figure is lower by 4 percent compared with the same period in 2022, the agency said.

"Itong 43 na kaso na ito ay hindi rabies mismo. These are animal bite cases," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing Tuesday.

"Usually, animal bites would come from the owners. 'Yung mismong pets nila sa bahay malaki ang naitatala natin na mga numero na nakakagat din 'yung mga may-ari."

Data from the DOH's epidemiology bureau showed that rabies had a case fatality rate of 100 percent.

Central Luzon and Calabarzon recorded the highest number of rabies infection, both with 8 cases. They are followed by Bicol Region and Davao Region, also both with 4 cases.

The country observes Rabies Awareness Month in March.

Rabies is a human infection that occurs after a transdermal bite or scratch by an infected animal, like dogs and cats, the DOH said.

It can be transmitted when infectious material, usually saliva, comes into direct contact with a victim’s fresh skin lesions, it added.

Vergeire said they are coordinating with various agencies to further strengthen programs on responsible pet ownership, strict implementation of local rabies control ordinances, proper management of animal bites, promotion of dog vaccination, and control of stray animals, among others.

"As soon as kayo po ay makagat, makalmot ng mga aso at pusa o 'di kaya ay daga, agad hugasan ng sabon at tubig ang sugat," she said.

"Kung ito po ay nakikita niyo na malalim at hindi kayo sigurado kung kayo talaga ay nakagat, pumunta na agad sa pinakamalapit na health center para ma-check po at malaman kung kailangan bakunahan o hindi," she added.