MANILA — The local government of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental has lifted its state of health emergency following decreasing amoebiasis cases.

To date, there are 24 active cases admitted at San Carlos City Hospital.

"Since the number of amoebiasis cases have already subsided in the last few days, there is a need to lift the state of health emergency in San Carlos City," read parts of the executive order signed by Mayor Rene Gustilo on March 6.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday disclosed their findings on the incident.

"Ang unang finding na nakita base rin sa imbestigasyon ng ating mga epidemiologists, not all cases are amoebiasis," she said in a press briefing.

"Nakita rin natin comparing the previous years hindi siya mako-consider na basis for the local government to declare the state of health emergency," she added.

(The first finding based on investigation by our epidemiologists is that not all cases are amoebiasis. We also saw that compared to previous years, it cannot be considered as basis for the local government to declare the state of health emergency.)

While amoebiasis cases have declined, the local government will continue to promote the water-sanitation-hygiene program or Wash.

"Waterworks system to improve maintenance for water safety and monitoring of water refilling stations complying the National Drinking Water Standards will continue," said Joel Alingasa, the city's incident management team spokesperson.

The local government will also intensify its campaign on zero open defecation in all 18 villages.

Gustilo declared on February 22 a state of health emergency due to the increasing cases of amoebiasis.

Two children — both 3-year-old boys — have died due to amoebiasis.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, amoebiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a one-celled parasite called Entamoeba histolytica, which is spread through human feces.

Alingasa earlier said local health authorities have traced the infections to contaminated water sources as well as street food sold at a school.

— With a report from RC Dalaguit