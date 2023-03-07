This map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that rattled Davao De Oro on Tuesday. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Davao De Oro province on Tuesday afternoon and shook several areas, the state seismology office said.

The tremor hit around 2:02 p.m. at a depth of 34 kilometers, with its epicenter located 13 kilometers northwest of Maragusan town, Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It said the quake could spawn aftershocks and damage.

Phivolcs initially reported the tremor's magnitude at 6.2 and later downgraded it to 5.9.

The tectonic quake was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Maco, Maragusan, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro. At this intensity, rocking could be felt throughout buildings and hanging objects may swing violently, Phivolcs said.

The tremor was also felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Tagum, Davao del Norte; and Bislig, Surigao del Sur. This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck that may rattle doors and windows, said Phivolcs.

It said the following intensities were also observed.

Intensity 3 - Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Intensity 2 - City of Cagayan De Oro; Antipas, Carmen, and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity 1 - Aleosan, Cotabato; Esperanza, Lutayan, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

"We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town," he added, declining to give his name.

"Things shook at the office but there was no damage."

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

