House OKs E-Governance Act

MANILA - Voting 304-04, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 7327 or the proposed E-Governance Act which institutionalizes the shift to e-governance.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the principal author of House Bill No. 7327, said the measure aims to make government services accessible to the people.

“The bill would make it easier for people to transact with and avail themselves of services from the government through digital platforms. It would make the delivery of services more effective, efficient, and transparent,” Romualdez said in a statement.

HB No. 7327 consolidates 21 related measures, including the first proposed E-Governance law filed in the House, HB No. 3.

The bill defines e-governance as the “application of ICT in establishing interaction between the different levels of government, business and the citizenry.”

“It also involves the implementation of internal government operations meant to simplify and improve both the democratic and business aspects of government,” the measure stated.

Under the bill, e-government refers to the use of ICT by the government to enhance access to and delivery of services to bring about efficient, responsive, ethical, accountable, and transparent government.

The bill tasks the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as the principal implementer of the proposed law and mandates the agency to formulate and promote an E-Government Master Plan that will serve as the blueprint for the development and enhancement of all electronic government services processes.

The bill mandates each agency to appoint a chief information officer who shall ensure that ICT systems are developed, implemented, and compliant with DICT standards and relevant laws, including the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The proposed law also mandates that services needed for business and non-business transactions and documents, including permits, licenses, and clearances, shall be made efficient by integrating all agencies involved into one portal, mobile application, or similar platform.

HB No. 7327 also creates the Philippine Infostructure Corp. to manage government ICT assets, including infrastructure, platform, and software. It shall have an authorized capital of P5 billion.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.