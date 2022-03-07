More than 2,100 pass mechanical engineer board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced that 2,121 out of 3,780 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 52 out of 95 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given last month.

Mark Anthony Salazar Arcayan of Visayas State University-Baybay topped the Mechanical Engineer Licensure exams with a score of 96.60 percent rating.

Mark Allen Gabutero Armenion (95.70) of University of Cebu, and Charls Ledcel Umali Felices (95.15) of Adamson University were 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Meanwhile, Algier Rene Hubilla Sarte Rizal Technological University topped the Certified Plant Mechanic boards with a score of 89.25 percent rating.

Here are the successful examinees.

The PRC also announced that 40 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer that was given last month.

Here are its successful examinees.

