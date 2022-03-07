Photo courtesy of Cebu Provincial Tourism Office

CEBU—More tourist spots in Cebu province have reopened after 2 years of COVID-19 travel restrictions and the devastation of Typhoon Odette.

The Hermit's Cove, a white sand beach in Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu, will start accepting visitors Tuesday.

“It is managed by a local fishing community, and at the price of P100 per person, you can enjoy the pristine white sand while helping the community recover,” the Provincial Tourism Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tumalog Waterfalls in Oslob town in southern Cebu will also reopen on March 14. It is one of the town’s attractions known for its majestic view of the waterfalls.

Photo courtesy of Cebu Provincial Tourism Office

Cebu province is looking into boosting its tourism industry, which has been devastated the pandemic.

Last week, the diving industry in Moalboal already welcomed local and foreign visitors.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia earlier ordered a full seating capacity for motorized bancas and other sea vessels engaged in tourism activities.

She also allowed foreign tourists whether vaccinated or unvaccinated to enter the province.

Cebu province remains at Alert Level 2 despite a drop in its active COVID-19 cases.

On March 6, the province tallied 7 fresh COVID-19 infections, bringing its total active cases to 557.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

—Report from Annie Perez