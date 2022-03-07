Presidential aspirant and labor group leader Ka Leody De Guzman leads a protest rally near the Mendiola bridge in Manila, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman bared Sunday his program for the youth and educational reforms should he win in the May polls.

De Guzman drew most of his plans for children, out-of-school youth, and government organs mandated for youth affairs such as the Sangguniang Kabataan and National Youth Commission.

“Ang kabataan ay hindi simpleng pag-asa ng bayan sa hinaharap. Ngayon pa lang ay makikitaan na sila ng kapasidad para baguhin at mag-ambag sa pamayanan tungo sa isang progresibo, malaya at maunlad na lipunan,” De Guzman said in a statement.

(The youth are not simply the people's hope for the future. At an early age, they are already seen to have the capacity to change and contribute to the community towards a progressive, independent and prosperous society.)

“Sila ang tagapagmana ng lipunan kaya’t malaking bahagi ng aking plataporma ay para sa paggawa, kalikasan, klima at pampulitikang reporma. Kailangan natin ihawan ang landas para sa pagbabagong nararapat para sa kanila,” he added.

(They are the heirs of society so a big part of my platform is for labor, nature, climate, and political reform. We need to pave the way for the change they deserve.)

De Guzman said he will push for a Students' Magna Carta that seeks to uphold children's right to free and accessible education, academic freedom, and safe spaces for women, LGBT, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Hindi lang dapat ligtas at malayang espasyo ang mga pamantasan, kundi dapat maging balwarte ng kritikal na pagsusuri tungo sa pagpapaunlad ng lipunan,” he said.

(Universities must not only be safe and free spaces, but they must also be a bulwark of critical analysis towards the development of society.)

The labor leader also bared his plans for a safe return to face-to-face classes and budget allocation for distance learning. He added some curriculum reforms are needed such as the inclusion of sexual health education, labor rights, and climate science, as well as a general reorientation from "global marketability to national development."

He also included programs to improve the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)'s out-of-school youth program and sought "state-guaranteed" full employment for fresh graduates and young workers.

“Unawain natin na partikular na mga interes sa loob ng sektor ng kabataan, ang mga partikular na mga pangangailangang dapat tugunan ng gobyerno para sa kanilang lubos na pag-unlad,” he said.

(Let us understand that specific interests within the youth sector are specific needs that the government must address for their full development.)

