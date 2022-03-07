Fil-Am to face Texas lawmaker Gates in midterms

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nelvin Adriatico is one step closer to making history as the first Filipino on a major party ticket to win a Texas state representative seat.

Adriatico, who ran unopposed on Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, will face Representative Gary Gates in the November general polls.

Adriatico said it is a poignant time for Asian Americans.

"Representation is a must. I am so excited and so blessed and grateful that finally a Filipino American is now a Democratic nominee for the general election in November. So please, this is our time. We need to get all of our Filipino and Asian communities to come out and vote. Our time is now," Adriatico stressed.



Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbot crushed Republican primary challengers, setting up a closely watched general election clash against Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke.

For the past ten years, Democrats have tried to turn Texas blue in the statewide elections, but no Democrat has won a statewide race since 1994. Republicans also still outnumber Democrats in votes counted by a big margin. Immigrants are being encouraged to make their ballots count.

"If you don't engage and if you don't elect the people you care about and elect the people who share your values, when you run into problems, you are going to be in real trouble. As an immigrant, I am telling you it is important you get out and vote," Fort Bend County Judge KP George insisted.

The contests this year are the first test of the more restrictive new voting laws pushed forth by Texas Republicans, which include limited voting hours, bans on drive-thru voting locations, new vote-by-mail ID mandates, and prohibiting unsolicited mail in ballot applications.

"This year in Fort Bend County, I don't have the exact number, but thousands of ballots were rejected because of the new law. They have stringent policies and rules attached to it," George noted.

Democrats say it has yet to be determined how many voters were disenfranchised because of the new restrictive voting laws.