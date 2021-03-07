Public urged to follow health standards as doctors observe surge in COVID-19 cases

Patients wait for their turn at the emergency entrance to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo Manila on July 14, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The public is urged to follow minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and observance of physical distancing as there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, a group of doctors said Sunday.

Severe to critical cases still prevail among the elderlies while there is also a virus clustering among family members, according to Dr. Paulyn Convocar, president of the Philippine College of Emergency Medicine.

"Nararamdaman na po namin ang pagtaas ng numero ng kaso ng coronavirus across all departments... Napapansin din po namin na meron po talagang family clustering," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We feel the increase in cases of coronavirus infections across all departments... We also notice that there really is a family clustering.)

The country on Saturday logged 3,439 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily jump in over 4 months, pushing the country's total to 591,138. Active cases stood at 43,323, or 7.3 percent of the cumulative total.

Convocar urged the public to continue observing minimum health standards as she said the surge in cases may be due to new COVID-19 variants, relaxed virus restrictions, and complacency.

Nearly a year after the country went on one of the world's strictest lockdowns, the public health sector has learned how to manage its resources, she said.

"We can’t afford another timeout. So kailangan na talagang makipag-dance (So we need to dance) and coexist with the virus. Posibleng mangyari pero (It's possible but) granting naman kasi the advances of technology and science, I really hope not," she said.

"I do not want na umabot tayo sa (that we'll get to the) point na (where) we’ll turn away patents, then they’ll do hospital hopping. Ngayon (Now), because of the structures in place, we can guide people where to go."

Convocar, however, said the "pandemic only unmasked and highlighted the problems pre-COVID."

"Pagkatapos sana nito, we should learn to build back better, to be ready for, hopefully not, the next pandemic," she said.

"We have to address our human resources issues, our inadequacies in health. So kailangan talaga natin tutukan pa rin, lalo ang public health natin."

(So we need to focus on the public health sector.)

The Philippines rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program last week, using jabs donated by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, and then by AstraZeneca.

The pandemic curtailed the country's economy, with last year's gross domestic product registering -9.5 percent growth, the first contraction since 1998's 0.5 percent decline due to the Asian financial crisis, and worse than the 7 percent contraction recorded in 1984, making it the steepest post-war slump in Philippine history, using available PSA data dating back to 1947.