Philippines, Moderna reach 13 million vaccine doses supply deal

An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, US, on December 21, 2020. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters/File

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.

The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to the distribution, it said in a press release.

Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.

In January, the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for emergency use.

The agency also granted EUA to to the products of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The Philippines launched last week its COVID-19 inoculation program using these two vaccines.

The country's total coronavirus infections reached 591,138 on Saturday, of which, 43,323 are active cases. The first confirmed case was reported on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

- with ABS-CBN News