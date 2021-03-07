DFA reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 fatalities involving Filipinos abroad climbed to 1,038 on Sunday as 5 new deaths were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The additional deaths made for the second highest single-day report for the month. It was on March 4 when the DFA recorded 12 new fatalities.

Total cases reached 15,089, with 10 new cases. Of this number, 4,525 are active, the DFA said. The number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is highest in the Middle East and Africa.

The agency reported no new recoveries, with the total still at 9,526.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 811 in the Asia Pacific, 912 in Europe, 2,717 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

07 March 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 594,412 people. The tally includes 12,516 deaths, 545,853 recoveries, and 36,043 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 116.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.5 million people have died while more than 65.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

