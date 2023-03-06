Some senators resume target shooting practice after Degamo slay

MANILA -- Days after the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in broad daylight, members of the Senate spent hours discussing what happened as they also reexamined their own security arrangements.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva disclosed Monday there are at least “6 to 7” senators who have resumed their target shooting practice as a form of extra protection.

“He’s (Sen. Ronald dela Rosa) been saying yung conducting of evaluation. Kung papano yung, ayoko nang sabihin yung detalye for security reason. The good thing about is we are all up for the job, we are also up to do our part in ensuring that we reject that so-called fear that these rascals are trying to inject in the hearts and minds of our kababayan,” Villanueva said.

All these, he said, come as a number of senators, particularly those who will be seeking their reelection bids, decided to continue their “rounds” in the provinces.

“In my case, wala po akong kina-cancel na schedules. But definitely, yung tightening of security, right now, it’s all our concern,” Villanueva told reporters.

“It’s imperative for leaders like us to double check our security. Siyempre, concern yon. Bata pa yung anak ko eh. Hindi lang dapat tayo, as a whole as a nation we have to look at it as a big concern. We laud the efforts of the PNP. Natutuwa tayo dahil mabilis at agaran kilos nila. But I think, we can do more. Let’s show these rascals they don't belong in this society," the senator added.

For Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, “our society now is too violent and too corrupt.”

“Time to revisit a lot of things from human rights education to law enforcement and detective work all the way to our overall policy on guns. Too many loose firearms around and too many firearms in the hands of loose cannons,” Pimentel stressed.

Dela Rosa meanwhile challenged the PNP to strike hard on private armies.

“The PNP should strike hard on these private armies, guns for hire, and organized crime groups who are becoming bold and daring day by day. They should instill fear into the hearts and minds of these criminals,” said Dela Rosa, a retired PNP chief.

Degamo’s death prompted fifteen senators to file Resolution 517, “strongly condemning” the series of attacks and killings of government officials and private individuals.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros meanwhile sought a Senate investigation into the "series of political killings."