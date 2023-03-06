Residents in oil spill-affected areas show signs of illness: DOH

Members of Bantay Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2, 2023. Oil spill stranding have been observed in five barangays of Pola days after MT PRINCESS EMPRESS sank in the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Feb. 28, carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page

MANILA — Some residents in Oriental Mindoro are already experiencing symptoms that can be associated with the recent oil spill, the Department of Health said Monday.

At the sidelines of the ceremonial turnover of the Health Technology Assessment to the Department of Science and Technology, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire explained that while only a couple of residents have shown symptoms, the health hazards posed by the oil spill are undeniable.

"We’ve noted these kinds of symptoms already. 'Yung pananakit ng tiyan, pagsusuka. 'Yung iba naman nagpapalpitate, 'yung tumataas 'yung kanilang heart rate tapos parang nahihirapan huminga. 'Yung iba naman parang nahilo. 'Yung iba sumasakit ang ulo. 'Yung iba naguuubo at 'yung iba namang may hika, na-aggravate,” she said.

She added that one resident had to be rushed to the hospital due to asthma but has since been managed and discharged.

Municipal health officers in the area have been instructed by the DOH to be on guard for possible symptoms that residents may develop and to point the index of suspicion to the the oil spill and manage them accordingly.

The environmental disaster has also affected decades-old mangroves in the area.

"Nakita natin na extensive talaga pagtinignan natin ang shorelines nila talagang 'yung oil would still be there. Apektado po 'yung paghinga nila kasi sabi ng DENR ang mangrove daw, kapag natabunan ng oil, nasa roots daw ang oxygen nito. So ibig sabihin mahihirapang huminga, kapag hindi nailinis agad, maaring mamatay," Vergeire said.

Aside from the livelihood of fisherfolk, water supply has been severely affected especially for those living within 100 meters from the shoreline.

"One hundred meters and less na malapit sa shoreline, the water source should not be used. Kailangan binibigyan sila ng government ng tubig. More than that, 'yung tubig nila maaring gamitin pero kailangan talagang mapakuluan din. But we know that because these are chemicals, 'pag pinakuluan baka hindi rin tayo maka-prevent. Nevertheless, the government will be providing water," Vergeire said.

The health official added that those living within the 100-meter zone of affected coastlines are required to wear industrial-grade masks against health hazards, while those living 500 meters and beyond may continue to use surgical face masks.

